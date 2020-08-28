Letter: The Real Deep State

The President is not actually placed in command of the government of the United States. While he nominates and appoints the top levels of the bureaucracy, about 3500 statutory jobs, there are 1.4 million additional Federal Employees answerable only to the Civil Service Commission. There are more than 60 Titles of US Public Law which create all the jobs to fill and identify all the tasks to be done, everything not already in the Constitution. It is the job of the 1.4 million to follow the Law, not to "do what the President says." The Law provides for decisions to be made by Executive Officers, but those powers do not tranfer to the President who appoints them. The title is Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, not of the United States. The oaths of office of all subordinates require them to disobey any unlawful orders and expose any unlawful policies or practices. The President himself is obligated to see the law faithfully executed. That's the Deep State!
DAVID VERNON
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!