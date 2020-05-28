Letter: The Real Donald Trump

Donald Trump is not the character you saw him play on The Apprentice. He is the man who, instead of facing his questioners, insults them and leaves. He is a man who doubts science and the very existence of expertise, which he, for the most part, lacks. His "official" life story is a work of fiction. On the average, three fourths of everything he says is not true. Facts are not the opinions of purveyors of (fake) news, they are the actual record of what has actually happened and what outcomes ensued. If you read the Constitution you do not need news media to tell you what Trump has done wrong. Were it not for the McConnell claque in the Senate he would have been, properly, convicted of soliciting a bribe and thrown out. Trump is not an actual success, he is a spoiled rich kid who skated out of every previous disaster on money and charm. He acts mostly like a normal 12-year-old, the definition of moron.
David Vernon
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
