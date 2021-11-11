Letter: The Real Insurrection

We continue to read of and be appalled by the ‘insurrection” of Jan 6, 2021. All, yes all, Republicans in office immediately denounced this “incident”, asking only why there was such a breach in law enforcement that would allow a mob to enter our Congress.
Now we should turn our attention to Nov 9, 2021 when the Star editorially published a column headlined, “Gen Z should rewrite the Constitution”. It asks us to not merely end the Senate filibuster, pack the Supreme Court, or amend our 230 year old Constitution, the first and oldest in human existence, but rather to dump the parchment into the trash can of history in order to start anew and cement leftist ideology into the American fabric forever.
This columnist ironically shielded by his First Amendment rights is the true insurrectionist. We should take heed because his Nov 9 pen is mightier than the Jan 6 sword.
Jeffrey McConnell
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.