Letter: The real invasion threat

For the past 3 years the public has been warned about a dangerous invasion that could harm us. The only way to stop this invasion was build a multi billion dollar wall and activate the military to protect us. But the invasion was not thousands of impoverished and desperate Central Americans fleeing for their lives; It was something no wall or border guards could stop. Something so small we can’t see it with the naked eye; we need a microscope not a rifle scope. Now the coronavirus is here. The president didn’t see it coming and we realize he had us looking the wrong direction for the danger that could send our lives and economy spiraling out of control. Now he needs to direct the billions and the military to assist our nation in surviving and recovering from this invasion. The migrants are least of our worries.
John Kautz
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.