While food insecurity (hunger) grows in our country, Congress argues over the debt ceiling which shouldn’t even be an issue. Meanwwhile, hunger, evictions, and homelessness haunt the millions of Americans struggling with poverty. Local efforts, like the one in Arizona, are to be applauded. (‘Local Opinion: Fighting to feed families: The reality of food insecurity in Arizona’ by Emily Albert, Sailor Hutton, Melissa Lugo, Shawna Nelson, Rebecca Sustayta, and Jamie Young, Arizona Daily Star, May 11, 2023) At the same time, renewing the expanded Child Tax Credit is a proven method of cutting child poverty in half and needs immediate action. Right now, Rep. Suzan DelBene, along with Reps. Rosa DeLauro and Richie Torres, are proposing the American Families Act that includes this Child Tax Credit. A renter tax credit would also relieve families who are paying up to 90% of their income for rent. Let’s ask our representatives to join them on this path to equity.