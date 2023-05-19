Fox’s $787K capitulation to Dominion is being celebrated: “Fox News Learns It’s Lesson.” But the lesson is not “you can’t lie repeatedly” but “tell lies that don’t harm entities with ‘standing’ AND deep pockets. Deep-pocketed Dominion can show economic damage and so has ‘standing’. But had Fox not involved Dominion or Smartmatic in the lie (instead blaming bamboo ballots, dead people voting, etc.) Fox couldn’t be touched. There would be no deep-pocket entity with ‘standing’, not poll workers (pockets too shallow) and certainly not opposition candidates (no standing).
Fox can remain in the mendacity business, just structure conspiracies so as not to involve financially robust entities qualified to file suit, an easy work-around when fabricating falsehoods. Take no comfort believing Fox ‘got religion’ from their expensive blunder and will now vigorously pursue truth and accuracy in their reporting.
Frank Ribeiro
Retired Investment Banker
Frank Ribeiro
Foothills
