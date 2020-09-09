Letter: The Real Losers

In recent days,the news media have widely reported incidents in which President Trump has privately described men and women who have served in the armed forces as "losers."
My dad served in the US Navy in the Pacific during world war II. On his ship he developed a serious illness that took his young life after returning home to his wife and four children. Therefore we and others were the actual losers.
Why? Upon his death he would not be able to teach thousands of college students, or watch his family grow and then graduate from college.. He was a degree'd mechanical engineer who worked hard to earn his status, and would help build America. He did not live to see his widow support his family on her teachers salary.
How many of the Trump family according to research, have served in the armed forces within the last 150 years?
zero. Our President should choose his words more carefully, and with honor.
Marilyn Jameson
Green Valley
