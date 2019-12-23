Letter: The real "quid pro quo" bribery was done by Joe (Biden)

The House of Representatives, controlled by Democrats, has voted to Impeach President Trump for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress related to a phone call he had with the president of Ukraine asking him to investigate gas firm Burisma and the Bidens. (And any interference Ukraine had in the 2016 elections). Hunter Biden was on the board of Burisma drawing a $50,000 monthly salary, having no experience in Ukraine or in natural gas. President Obama put VP Joe Biden in charge of foreign aid going to Ukraine. Biden bragged about how he had the prosecutor investigating Burisma fired, otherwise he would have withheld $billion in aid. Ukraine subsequently fired the prosecutor an hour before Biden was to leave the country. THAT was clearly as case of a "quid pro quo" on Biden's part and by the Democrat's own definition, bribery! But Democrats and their news media allies at the NY Times, Washington Post, CNN, MSNBC, NBC, CBS, ABC, etc., ignore it! Ah but Trump has abused his power.
Ric Hanson
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.