Letter: The Real Rush
Letter: The Real Rush

Re: the Feb. 21 article "With Limbaugh gone, conservatism needs new voice."

I just read Michael Ryan’s tribute to Rush Limbaugh in the Sunday Star. What a load of crap! Ryan describes Limbaugh as a little too “tart” and “acerbic” for his taste (though he basically approved of his act). Tart and acerbic? How about hateful, slanderous and mendacious?

Global warming is a hoax? Covid 19 is just the common cold? Hillary Clinton murdered her secret lover,

Vince Foster? Calling the then 12 year-old Chelsea Clinton a dog on his TV show?

What does the above (and thousands of similar rants) have to do with patriotism, let alone anything resembling the “wit and wisdom” that Ryan credits him with?

One more point—Ryan condemns “. . .the cult of personality that has all but taken over American politics.”

It’s clearly not American politics as a whole, but the Republican Party alone that has surrendered to Trumpmania.

David Steinberg

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

