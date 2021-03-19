Letter: The real solution to decrease bullying.

I am writing due to “What Are the Best Ways to Prevent Bullying in Schools” 29 October 2019, an article by Diana Divecha. I agree that building a positive school climate may help decrease bullying, but I don't believe it is the school’s job to help prevent bullying more than they need to. It was, in fact, the job of the parents. Diana Divecha talks about how not only are children getting bullied; it is also adults. It “is not just a childhood problem; it's a pervasive human problem.” I propose that schools help children from an early age how to treat others and try their best to prevent it, but at the end of the day, it's their parent’s job to do the same after school hours. If children are raised to be kind to others, respectful to elders, and to have manners, bullying will decrease significantly. Bullying is not going to stop if we continue to do the bare minimum only in school.
Brianna Ochotorena
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.