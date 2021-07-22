 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Real Threat?
View Comments

Letter: The Real Threat?

  • Comments

A recent announcement from the White House stated that the greatest threat to our “ democracy” are “White Supremacists.” Simple question: would you think that the majority of local readers accept that statement on its face value? Or any more so than believing that a misguided group of rioters stormed the Capitol with the intent to overthrow the government? Really? Unlike some in Congress and some in the media, of any “threats,” whom do you know of who fits either description. My guess is few if any. Too few to pose a serious threat to anything or anyone, let alone democracy. It’s not color. Nor rioters of any persuasion. With revelations of late, it’s more likely that real threats relate to our Constitution, which are beginning to evolve from the WH in its cooperation with Big Tech and our own FBI in efforts to monitor and manage our individual freedom of speech.

Don Weaver

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News