Letter: The Real Threat?

A recent announcement from the White House stated that the greatest threat to our “ democracy” are “White Supremacists.” Simple question: would you think that the majority of local readers accept that statement on its face value? Or any more so than believing that a misguided group of rioters stormed the Capitol with the intent to overthrow the government? Really? Unlike some in Congress and some in the media, of any “threats,” whom do you know of who fits either description. My guess is few if any. Too few to pose a serious threat to anything or anyone, let alone democracy. It’s not color. Nor rioters of any persuasion. With revelations of late, it’s more likely that real threats relate to our Constitution, which are beginning to evolve from the WH in its cooperation with Big Tech and our own FBI in efforts to monitor and manage our individual freedom of speech.
Don Weaver
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.