Letter: The Real Threat

The real threat to are country is not the Trump supporters as the latest headline 1/28/21 hint at. The real treat comes from Antifa. The Daily Star have not mentioned any of their activities the past week. They had two planned violent protest in both Seattle and Portland. They were just opposition to government. in general . They clashed with police in both cities. They left a message on one plywood covered window in Seattle " Skin Biden " .
In Portland they broke windows and a glass door of the Democratic Party of Oregon. Their banners read," We don't want Biden. We want revenge for police murders, Imperialist wars and Fascist Massacres". Also one banner said "We are not governable". They dress in black and wear masks. They claim to be anti fascist, but they are communists. They are anti government. Someone is funding them in the background. George Soros. ?? Antifa should be declared a terrorist group by Homeland Security.
Remember the book "1984", We are heading in that direction!!
David Rozanc
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.