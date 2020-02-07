Letter: The real winner of the Super Bowl was the NFL leadership

The 2020 Superbowl halftime show showed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dancing and grinding on a world-wide televised stage. This public entertainment included crotch shots of the dancers kneeling as well as a stripper pole. And let’s not forget the twerking.
Meanwhile, a few years ago Colin Kaepernick, a former Super Bowl quarterback, took a knee on the advice of a White military veteran named Nate Boyer to protest blacks being killed. Kaepernick is still blacklisted from playing in the National Football League.
I guess Kaepernick wasn’t as subservient to the NFL leadership as Lopez and Shakira are. It would be nice if the NFL did not have a halftime show because the entertainers would see the NFL leadership as morally twisted. It’s sad but I guess money always wins.
Matt Somers
Midtown
