Letter: The real winner of the Super Bowl was the NFL leadership

The 2020 Superbowl halftime show showed Jennifer Lopez and Shakira dancing and grinding on a world-wide televised stage. This public entertainment included crotch shots of the dancers kneeling as well as a stripper pole. And let’s not forget the twerking.

Meanwhile, a few years ago Colin Kaepernick, a former Super Bowl quarterback, took a knee on the advice of a White military veteran named Nate Boyer to protest blacks being killed. Kaepernick is still blacklisted from playing in the National Football League.

I guess Kaepernick wasn’t as subservient to the NFL leadership as Lopez and Shakira are. It would be nice if the NFL did not have a halftime show because the entertainers would see the NFL leadership as morally twisted. It’s sad but I guess money always wins.

Matt Somers

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

