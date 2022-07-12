 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The reality of pro-abortion

If the “pro-choice” crowd really favored a woman having choices when facing an unplanned pregnancy, they would not be doing all they can to shut down crisis pregnancy centers, and the violent wing of that group would not be fire-bombing them. This reveals their actual pro-abortion position and that they believe abortion is the only proper response to unplanned pregnancy. Crisis pregnancy centers provide prenatal and postnatal care and support as well as counseling about the various options for adoption. Many women who “choose” abortion do so because they are told by abortion clinics or their sexual partner that there is no other choice. Many men believe they need not support their children because the mother always could have chosen to abort. As a society, whether religious or not, we have determined that murder is wrong. Apparently, this ethic does not apply to babies in the womb for the pro-abortion lobby.

Helen Moulton

Foothills

