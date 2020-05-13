Letter: The republican fight against democracy continues....
Letter: The republican fight against democracy continues....

It should not be surprising that republicans, again, oppose a free and fair national election. The RNC just announced that they are putting considerable resources (financial) into fighting the mail-in vote. There is absolutely no evidence that this is a ‘fraud ridden’ process, but the Republican Party wants to suppress this form of voting, because it (and I quote from the top republican) “.....vote by mail is bad for republicans.” I believe that the vast majority of republican voters can see through this un-Democratic ploy, but will you continue to vote for a party that disregards true democracy.

Mike Dai

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

