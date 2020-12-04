 Skip to main content
Letter: The Republican Party
Letter: The Republican Party

I am a blue Republican. Blue, because I’m sad to see the GOP is now a party of sycophants who enable the worst in our president. They give unabashed support to his efforts to gut the State Department, intelligence services, and almost every government agency. They support Trump’s “America First” agenda which has made enemies of our friends and “friends” of our enemies. They claim that Trump has led a successful Covid19 fight despite our having the most cases and deaths of any nation. They support his unsupported claims that the election was a fraud despite evidence to the contrary. Trump’s defeat was fueled by his consistent application of hate, divisiveness, and incompetence. I now vote blue.

Michael Mount, Retired military

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Breaking News