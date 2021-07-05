 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The Republican Party
View Comments

Letter: The Republican Party

  • Comments

From my point of view, here is what today’s Republican party stands for. The right to discriminate against anyone you don’t like or agree with. Voting rights are for those who agree with the Republican party and are subservient to the wishes of the party. Voters should not have the right of direct input into governance through referenda. A willingness to ignore inconvenient facts and science in general. A profound lack of knowledge of US history and the US Constitution. Wealthy Americans contribute to our society by virtue of their wealth and should not be required to pay taxes. Corporate management earns and is deserving of the vast bulk of corporate income and corporations have every right to pay as little as possible to wage-earning laborers. Wealthy individuals and corporations should be free to fund cooperative politicians without limit. Every person, regardless of mental soundness or criminal history should have access to any and all firearms.

Sane, conservative political thought in America is dead.

Jim Walworth

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor June 29
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor June 29

  • Updated

OPINION: Water for wildlife and the changes at the Pima County Attorney's Office are the topics of the day. Join the discussion by submitting a letter to the editor at tucson.com/opinion.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News