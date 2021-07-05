Letter: The Republican Party

From my point of view, here is what today’s Republican party stands for. The right to discriminate against anyone you don’t like or agree with. Voting rights are for those who agree with the Republican party and are subservient to the wishes of the party. Voters should not have the right of direct input into governance through referenda. A willingness to ignore inconvenient facts and science in general. A profound lack of knowledge of US history and the US Constitution. Wealthy Americans contribute to our society by virtue of their wealth and should not be required to pay taxes. Corporate management earns and is deserving of the vast bulk of corporate income and corporations have every right to pay as little as possible to wage-earning laborers. Wealthy individuals and corporations should be free to fund cooperative politicians without limit. Every person, regardless of mental soundness or criminal history should have access to any and all firearms.
Sane, conservative political thought in America is dead.
Jim Walworth
Northeast side
