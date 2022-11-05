 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: the Republican Peril

  • Comments

July 31st marked the 90th anniversary of the election that lifted the Nazi Party into power. Americans would be well advised to consider the fate of the Germans who empowered fascism, and enabled the holocaust, because the GOP is the modern fascist party. All of the Republicans with any honor and integrity, have either been ousted or have left voluntarily. All that's left are the obsequious sycophants of an abomination to the Lord.

The Nazis were led by a convicted insurrectionist, and the GOP is led by a twice impeached insurrectionist. Both used fearmongering, and violent rhetoric to incite their base. The Beer Hall Putsch and January 6th were both failed coup d'états, however, Trump was trying to overthrow his own government and calling for the head of his Vice President. Proving once again, that no one is safe if they stand between him and the absolute power he craves.

John Balsbaugh

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News