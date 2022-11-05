Letter: the Republican Peril

July 31st marked the 90th anniversary of the election that lifted the Nazi Party into power. Americans would be well advised to consider the fate of the Germans who empowered fascism, and enabled the holocaust, because the GOP is the modern fascist party. All of the Republicans with any honor and integrity, have either been ousted or have left voluntarily. All that's left are the obsequious sycophants of an abomination to the Lord.

The Nazis were led by a convicted insurrectionist, and the GOP is led by a twice impeached insurrectionist. Both used fearmongering, and violent rhetoric to incite their base. The Beer Hall Putsch and January 6th were both failed coup d'états, however, Trump was trying to overthrow his own government and calling for the head of his Vice President. Proving once again, that no one is safe if they stand between him and the absolute power he craves.

John Balsbaugh

Midtown