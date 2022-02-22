 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Republican Platform
I pledge allegiance to Donald Trump,

Not the United States of America,

And to the Republic I undermine,

My nation, my God, divisible,

Without any tolerance for others.

Rick Jones

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

