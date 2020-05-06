Letter: The rest of the story

Re: the April 24 article "Unemployment in US rises; cases in Africa surge 43%."
You reported in the paper today that, by Governor Cuomo's own admission, after antibody studies, "evidence emerged that perhaps 2.7 million New York state residents have been infected by the virus-10 times the number confirmed by lab tests". However, you didn't tell us what that actually means. The media wants us to conclude that it is FAR WORSE than we ever imagined and we're all gonna die! You also didn't report that Stanford conducted an antibody study in Santa Clara county that found 80 times more people have been infected than reported, or that USC did an antibody study in Los Angeles county and up to 55 times more people were infected than reported. What does this mean? It means that when you do the math, the mortality rate for this virus goes from 2-4% down to 0.01% rate. OOPS! That's more in line with with the common flu rate? This panic will go down in history as the single biggest over-reaction ever!
Tim Robertson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
