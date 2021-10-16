 Skip to main content
Letter: The Rest of the Story
Letter: The Rest of the Story

Re: the Oct. 8 article "Is that a Democrat leading the way in fiscal responsibility?."

In Column by Lynn Schmidt, She claims that the 3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is too liberal. The tax increase to pay for it, as it stands would not effect us normal people. It would return the top tax bracket to pre-Trump years, increase capital gains tax and a 3% surtax on income over $5,000,000. Also it would raise taxes on multi-national corporations and estate taxes. Therefore the progressives are indeed regarding the debt and the deficit.

As the bill would pay for itself, I feel it is quite conservative. Of course taxing the wealthy has never been a conservative notion.

Ray Omdahl

Green Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

