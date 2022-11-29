Letter: The Results Are In

The election is over. The results are in. Even though the country is more divided than ever, it is the perfect time for bipartisanship. Cooperation starts in the home and community. Thankfully some of our leaders in Arizona are pledging to cooperate. Governor Doug Ducey and Governor –elect Katie Hobbs have agreed to make the transition of governorship as smooth as possible. Hopefully this commitment to cooperation will continue at the national level. There are so many problems to be solved – climate change, immigration, gun control, clean affordable energy, etc. and the only way to do this is through bipartisanship. The people have spoken and they voted for democracy. It is time for our elected officials to do their job and work together to solve the serious issues threatening our communities, country, and world.