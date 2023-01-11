 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: The Right Gets The Keys To The Car

  • Comments

They will now own the majority of the House.

Their plan is not to promote meaningful legislation, but rather to devote their time to vindictive investigations.

Oh Boy, the inmates get to run the asylum!

Previews of coming attractions:

Major efforts will be made to make voting more difficult.

Women's and LGBTQ rights will not be a priority.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the more strident voices...any questions?

Pay close attention while they attempt to take a scalpel to Social Security and other "social programs"

The election deniers will renounce valid outcomes.

QAnon and conspiratorial groups will now have a bigger seat at the table. Nothing more dangerous than a fool and a cause!

People are also reading…

The good news...Dem's will have a majority in the Senate to counteract the clown car.

rex witherspoon

SaddleBrooke

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Follow these steps to easily submit a letter to the editor or guest opinion to the Arizona Daily Star.
View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Letter: Ducey-What a guy!

Holding public school funding hostage to get more money for vouchers to charter schools is a new low. note: Ducey calls charter schools state …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News