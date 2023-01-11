Letter: The Right Gets The Keys To The Car

They will now own the majority of the House.

Their plan is not to promote meaningful legislation, but rather to devote their time to vindictive investigations.

Oh Boy, the inmates get to run the asylum!

Previews of coming attractions:

Major efforts will be made to make voting more difficult.

Women's and LGBTQ rights will not be a priority.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is one of the more strident voices...any questions?

Pay close attention while they attempt to take a scalpel to Social Security and other "social programs"

The election deniers will renounce valid outcomes.

QAnon and conspiratorial groups will now have a bigger seat at the table. Nothing more dangerous than a fool and a cause!

The good news...Dem's will have a majority in the Senate to counteract the clown car.

rex witherspoon

SaddleBrooke