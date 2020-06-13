Letter: The right to bear arms

Re: the May 27 letter "Arguments against the right to bear arms."
In yesterday's paper, someone took a shot (so to speak) at the right to keep and bear arms. She seems to think that those who carry do so to intimidate and that they are carrying automatic weapons. Well, No and No. In all my years, I've never carried to intimidate. My firearm is purely for protection. Also, I have never ever seen anyone carrying an automatic weapon, unless it was a cop. Automatics can only be had IF you have a class 3 license. They aren't easy to get.
If you want to know how small arms fair against aircraft or tanks, ask the Vietcong. That ragtag army took over South Vietnam. How about our own minute men? They beat the Brits.
Education is the key to gun safety. Talking about something you know absolutely nothing about can make matters worse. By doing so, shows me your lack of knowledge.
Steven Barker
East side
