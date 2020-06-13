Letter: The right to bear arms
View Comments

Letter: The right to bear arms

Re: the May 27 letter "Arguments against the right to bear arms."

In yesterday's paper, someone took a shot (so to speak) at the right to keep and bear arms. She seems to think that those who carry do so to intimidate and that they are carrying automatic weapons. Well, No and No. In all my years, I've never carried to intimidate. My firearm is purely for protection. Also, I have never ever seen anyone carrying an automatic weapon, unless it was a cop. Automatics can only be had IF you have a class 3 license. They aren't easy to get.

If you want to know how small arms fair against aircraft or tanks, ask the Vietcong. That ragtag army took over South Vietnam. How about our own minute men? They beat the Brits.

Education is the key to gun safety. Talking about something you know absolutely nothing about can make matters worse. By doing so, shows me your lack of knowledge.

Steven Barker

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News