Letter: The right to menace is a right to cherish

Power comes from the barrel of a gun; the right to menace shall not be infringed!
Since the only militias we have are well-Republican and not at all regulated, this is a user’s Second Amendment. Republicans, working at the state and local levels, have repealed all the perfectly reasonable firearms laws we once had. I think they planned to put a gun in every face. The right to menace shall not be infringed.
Unborn humans are so precious, right wingers say, we should embrace fascism to protect them. On the other hand, born humans are targets of opportunity and even God can’t protect them in a land that has 120 privately-owned firearms for every 100 people. The right to MENACE shall NOT be infringed.
A comment on Tuesday’s loopy letter from Kerry Moore (4-13).
Daniel Lynch
Midtown
