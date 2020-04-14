Letter: The Right to Vote and the GOP Position
View Comments

Letter: The Right to Vote and the GOP Position

The GOP finally has admitted their “truth” about voting rights in America. It is not interested in guaranteeing and/or expanding the right to vote. The only people who should be able to vote must be limited to those who will vote for the GOP candidates and elections should occur when the number of potential non-GOP supporters can be limited.

What does this mean? In part, it means the following:

• Any GOP voter fraud investigation is really an attempt to suppress the vote of those groups who tend to support Democratic candidates.

• Any method to expand voting rights and/or ease the ability to vote should only include those who tend to vote for GOP candidates.

• The current U. S. Supreme Court, currently dominated by the conservative justices, cannot be trusted to protect the right to vote for all.

The GOP believes that your right to vote should be protected if and only if you meet the following characteristics: white, conservative, straight, Christian, and most importantly a registered Republican.

Craig Whaley

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News