Letter: The Right to Vote and the GOP Position

The GOP finally has admitted their “truth” about voting rights in America. It is not interested in guaranteeing and/or expanding the right to vote. The only people who should be able to vote must be limited to those who will vote for the GOP candidates and elections should occur when the number of potential non-GOP supporters can be limited.
What does this mean? In part, it means the following:
• Any GOP voter fraud investigation is really an attempt to suppress the vote of those groups who tend to support Democratic candidates.
• Any method to expand voting rights and/or ease the ability to vote should only include those who tend to vote for GOP candidates.
• The current U. S. Supreme Court, currently dominated by the conservative justices, cannot be trusted to protect the right to vote for all.
The GOP believes that your right to vote should be protected if and only if you meet the following characteristics: white, conservative, straight, Christian, and most importantly a registered Republican.
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!