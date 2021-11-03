 Skip to main content
Letter: The Right to Vote
Letter: The Right to Vote

If we poll Americans about voting rights, 90% will say that all citizens should have equal opportunity to exercise their constitutional right without fear of repercussion. The percentage remains almost as high when asked about restricting voting to only those over eighteen years old, without dementia, and without felony convictions. Yet with all this apparent agreement we disagree.

Political conservatives say that voting integrity is most important and that a single illegal ballot disenfranchises everyone’s precious voice in the political process, even if it’s identical to your own. I share this view and want to negotiate with the other side to secure reasonable and effective controls to embed this ideal in the American fabric.

I see their opening argument as, “ All human beings, citizen or not, living or dead, of any age must be allowed to vote in US elections anytime, anywhere and as often as they chose; by any means (in-person, mail-in, telepathy). Anything less is voter suppression.”

Yes, the great political divide.

Jeffrey McConnell

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

