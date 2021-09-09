Letter: The right to vote

The For the People’s Act has already passed the House, and now needs confirmation in the Senate to protect our freedom to vote. Eighteen states have passed new voting restrictions limiting voting rights, trying to silence the voices of people not sympathetic to Republican views. Most of these bills are promoted by billionaires and their dark money. They literally want to “buy” our elections. The fifteenth amendment, ratified in 1870, guarantees the right to vote. Now over 150 years later this right is more at risk than ever. Congress must pass federal voting rights legislation to ensure every voice is heard. Democrats must do whatever it takes, including reforming the filibuster, even as Senator Krysten Sinema stands in its way. Please contact Senator Sinema and urge her to protect our voting rights by ending the filibuster.
Francine Crist
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.