 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The right to vote
View Comments

Letter: The right to vote

  • Comments

The For the People’s Act has already passed the House, and now needs confirmation in the Senate to protect our freedom to vote. Eighteen states have passed new voting restrictions limiting voting rights, trying to silence the voices of people not sympathetic to Republican views. Most of these bills are promoted by billionaires and their dark money. They literally want to “buy” our elections. The fifteenth amendment, ratified in 1870, guarantees the right to vote. Now over 150 years later this right is more at risk than ever. Congress must pass federal voting rights legislation to ensure every voice is heard. Democrats must do whatever it takes, including reforming the filibuster, even as Senator Krysten Sinema stands in its way. Please contact Senator Sinema and urge her to protect our voting rights by ending the filibuster.

Francine Crist

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Bishop Weisenburger

Congratulations to Bishop Weisenburger for finally stepping up to actually aid in the fight against COVID-19. I applaud his action in denying …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News