Letter: The Right to Vote

"They(Democrats) had things, levels of voting that if you’d ever agreed to it, you’d never have a Republican elected in this country again,” Trump said during an appearance on Fox & Friends.
If your party can't run on a national platform of policy and aren't interested in increasing the vote, all that is left is to attack the right to vote. Republican states like our own, are eliminating the power of local elections in order to win at all costs...including our Constitution and fair local elections. If they don't like the results, the Republican legislature can throw our our votes and declare the victor. Sounds so similar to Russia, North Korea, etc...
As Americans do we behave like lemmings or become activists. This is bigger than covid, immigration, infrastructure, and threatens our Democracy. Do we sit and watch or get busy making our voices heard.
Roger Engels
Oro Valley
