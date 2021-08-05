Letter: The right wins the gold

Re: the letter "Shame on America'
The letter writer is totally ashamed of American Olympic athletes making a social protest on the Olympic stage. Is he equally ashamed of what is happening here at home? A serial lying, impeached ex-president incited a rabid throng of thugs to attack the Capitol. (6 deaths, numerous serious injuries). Continued attempts to overthrow a fair election and sow distrust in our election system. Ongoing measures to achieve voter suppression. Continual lies and denial to politicize a deadly virus and keep Covid alive and thriving. I am always amazed at how an athlete's protest can really rattle someone, but a blind eye is seemingly turned to the truly egregious attacks on our democracy. The letter ends with "the left destroys everything it touches". Our democracy is in shambles after four years of Donald Trump and his lap-dog Republicans. It's the right that has earned the gold medal for destruction. (Silver and bronze, too).
Deb Klumpp
Oro Valley
