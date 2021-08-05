 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: The right wins the gold
View Comments

Letter: The right wins the gold

  • Comments

Re: the letter "Shame on America'

The letter writer is totally ashamed of American Olympic athletes making a social protest on the Olympic stage. Is he equally ashamed of what is happening here at home? A serial lying, impeached ex-president incited a rabid throng of thugs to attack the Capitol. (6 deaths, numerous serious injuries). Continued attempts to overthrow a fair election and sow distrust in our election system. Ongoing measures to achieve voter suppression. Continual lies and denial to politicize a deadly virus and keep Covid alive and thriving. I am always amazed at how an athlete's protest can really rattle someone, but a blind eye is seemingly turned to the truly egregious attacks on our democracy. The letter ends with "the left destroys everything it touches". Our democracy is in shambles after four years of Donald Trump and his lap-dog Republicans. It's the right that has earned the gold medal for destruction. (Silver and bronze, too).

Deb Klumpp

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News