With the rise of nihilism in any society, comes the reciprocal decline in the belief in truth. Our nation has become split into tribal groups, so polarized that two truths have formed (truth and post-truth). When we as a nation can no longer agree on the truth, we are in serious trouble. Nihilism, post-truth and postmodernism are the goals of any gifted propagandist. The destruction of the truth has been used by many authoritarians of the past to control thinking to favor their agenda. Once the listener was befuddled to the point of not being able to sort fact from fiction, then the tyrant can easily say that his word represents the truth. Followers believe his word because he is the authority figure in their tribe. Suddenly, truth is hated and fiction becomes the tribal truth. The rise of nihilism in our society is the road to authoritarianism, especially when we review the history of authoritarianism in the world. Be careful who you believe.