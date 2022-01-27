 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: The Road to Fascism
Letter: The Road to Fascism

During 2020, President Trump convinced his supporters to view the coming election as possibly fraudulent. He incited the mob to go to the capitol and fight hard. For over three hours he watched the riot on TV and refused to intervene despite pleas form GOP politicians and family members. His goal was to overthrow the will of the voters. Despite his egregious behavior, he still retains majority support from Republican voters to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Every nation has a portion of its population and leaders who will support fascism. We are no different. If we are to survive as a democracy, we must defeat Republican candidates for office and maintain control of the legislature and executive. Should the GOP win the Senate and House in November, 2022, and Trump win the Presidency in 2024, America will be on the highway leading to fascism.

In 1933, Germany, the most progressive state in Europe, turned to fascism.

Stuart Sellinger

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

