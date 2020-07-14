Letter: The Rolling Stones got it right

I just read in today’s Star that Governor Ducey proudly informed reporters he’s programmed his phone to play “Hail to the Chief” when the White House rings. Once I got my gag reflex under control, I brainstormed what songs might play when the rest of us reach out to our governor. I decided the song that was playing while Trump (courageously sans mask, of course) visited that Arizona mask-producing factory worked best ...the Rolling Stones’ ”Live and Let Die.” With his buffer zone of daily tested staffers and Secret Service, our germ-phobic Commander in Chief has assured that he has the best odds of living through this pandemic, though he may hurt himself with his Uber enthusiastic back patting for the genius-level job he’s done on our behalf. The rest of us? Face it (hopefully wearing a mask). We’re on our own.
Susan Miller-Pinhey
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!