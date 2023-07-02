The latest fantasy comment by Ron DeSantis was immensely amusing. He chided a reporter who asked about his opinion of the January 6th insurrection and said that we need not dwell on the past. Ok Ron, sounds good to me! Tell everybody that the Confederacy lost the war and their so-called heros are guilty of treason, book banning doesn't work, and all have rights under the constitution of the United States! Happy Independence Day!