Letter: The room where it happened

Donald Trump definitely knows how to sell books. (First) Announce that it has classified information. If that doesn't get enough attention, (second) Announce that you are trying to get a court injunction through the D.O.J.
That should definitely make it sell!
He knows a lot about "The Art of the Deal." Reverse psychology...not so much.
David Hatch
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
