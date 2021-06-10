 Skip to main content
Letter: The "root cause" of the border crisis is Joe Biden
Letter: The "root cause" of the border crisis is Joe Biden

Kamala Harris traveled to Guatemala to discuss what she believes are the "root causes" of the current border crisis. She cited government corruption, poverty, and climate change. Those factors could apply to half the countries in the world. 405,000 migrants were encountered by the Border Patrol last fiscal year, thus far this fiscal year through May about 900,000. Prior to Harris' visit to Guatemala, President Giammattei said "We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving." He said when Biden took office, the message changed, "We’re going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children. The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States.” Harris need look no further than Joe Biden for the "root cause" of the current border crisis. Last August while in Iowa, Biden commented related to immigration, “We could afford to take in a heartbeat another two million." His plan is obvious!

Rory Smith

Marana

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

