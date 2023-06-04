Republicans and a now Independent Senator do not legislate or represent their constituents. They are there to to protect the interests of the big corporations and the rich.

The only way to fix this is to have campaigns financed by the government. This will not happen because how else would politicians get rich?

A tax on corporations could pay for it with the money they now spend on campaign donations and bribes. If it was done like in Australia the campaign could be done in month or two instead of years. Politicians could work on problems instead of constantly begging for money.

Wouldn't it be great if our leaders were selected by merit instead of how much money they can raise? Politicians and legislation shouldn't be for sale.

Robert McNeil

Midtown