Letter: The Russian "Z" Phenomenon

I recently saw images of militant Russians including a Russian gymnast sporting the letter "Z." This military identifier used by Russian army vehicles and now displayed with Russian military units on the ground there has been picked up by those supporting Putin and his invasion of Ukraine. In Russia this apparel has been printed on black hoodies and t-shirts and worn as a point of pride. It reminded me of the Fasci di combattimento, the Italian ultranationalists who wore the black shirt as a symbol of their unity with Benito Mussolini back in the 1930’s. It is interesting to me that when you add another “Z” by bisecting it with the original and tilting it you get the Nazi logo. Wearing the “Z” is a political fashion statement in Russia however the reality is that it is a “fascist” statement. We must condemn both the symbol and those wearing it in support of Putin. Wearing the “Z” is not a point of pride but a point of shame.
richard harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.