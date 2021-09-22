Letter: The Sad Plight of the Haitian refugees

We are witnessing a humanitarian Crisis with the indigent Haitian Refugees-at our borders---They have suffered colossal calamities in the recent months--Here we are , rounding them up for deportation to their country which offers them absolutely no future. And yet, we have. allowed thousand of refugees in droves from the South American countries to cross our borders at will and house them at local hotels at tax payers expenses. Where is the Compassionate Immigration overhaul policies that we were promised?
Shiraz-Ali Peera
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.