As a former 15-year BLM Arizona employee, and frequent visitor to southern Arizona, I share the concerns in the excellent recent op-ed ("San Pedro Riparian Area is at risk"). From my BLM work experience, I know that many BLM managers have an improper bias favoring ranchers and commercial livestock grazing. But this bias is especially overt and outrageous when it comes to BLM's chronic mismanagement of its San Pedro Riparian National Conservation Area (SPRNCA). When the SPRNCA was established through enactment of federal legislation, its statutory conservation purposes became dominant and superseded normal BLM multiple use/sustained yield management. According to relevant studies, livestock grazing clearly goes against these SPRNCA purposes. This grazing harms SPRNCA resources and threatens species listed under the Endangered Species Act. Unfortunately, BLM managers keep putting political expediency above protecting this "national" conservation area. Shameful.