Letter: THE SATURDAY STAR'S EDITION FROM HELL
Today’s 108 degree heat was far outstripped by these Star articles:

• Border wall construction over the San Pedro continues, despite the danger to materials posed by the approaching monsoon. President Trump took $3 million from the Department of Defense for the project.

• Trump has commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Stone's conviction involved lying to congress and witness tampering in the House investigation whether Trump's election campaign colluded with Russia.

• Mr. Trump’s continued pressure to open schools and colleges is now enhanced with a threat to emasculate their finances by removing tax exemptions.

• The President continues to insult and ignore the recommendations of health experts related to school openings. At a gathering targeting safe methods, he relegated the speaker, head of the CDC, to the rear of the room.

• Arizona Representative, Andy Biggs, echoes the President's reaction to the CDC school opening guidelines: 'very tough and expensive’

The Border Patrol, blaming the pandemic, is now expelling asylum seekers on a 'wholesale' scale.

Marcia Gold

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

