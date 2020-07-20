Letter: THE SATURDAY STAR'S EDITION FROM HELL

SATURDAY STAR’S EDITION FROM HELL
Today’s 108 degree heat was far outstripped by these Star articles:
• Border wall construction over the San Pedro continues, despite the danger to materials posed by the approaching monsoon. President Trump took $3 million from the Department of Defense for the project.
• Trump has commuted Roger Stone’s prison sentence. Stone's conviction involved lying to congress and witness tampering in the House investigation whether Trump's election campaign colluded with Russia.
• Mr. Trump’s continued pressure to open schools and colleges is now enhanced with a threat to emasculate their finances by removing tax exemptions.
• The President continues to insult and ignore the recommendations of health experts related to school openings. At a gathering targeting safe methods, he relegated the speaker, head of the CDC, to the rear of the room.
• Arizona Representative, Andy Biggs, echoes the President's reaction to the CDC school opening guidelines: 'very tough and expensive’
The Border Patrol, blaming the pandemic, is now expelling asylum seekers on a 'wholesale' scale.
Marcia Gold
Midtown
