Letter: The Scariest Part of Halloween? The Dairy Industry.

Little scares me about Halloween or trick-or-treating. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches have nothing on milk ingredients in candy and the frightening truth about the dairy industry.
This industry has spent billions convincing humans that drinking milk from another species is okay.
This industry feeds millions of dairy cows in favor of feeding starving humans.
This industry creates pastures for dairy cows, accounting for a substantial reduction of forestland and other wildlife habitats. Add to this that the digestive system of cows discharges large amounts of methane, and their waste discharges nitrous oxide, both contributors to global warming.
This industry perpetually impregnates cows to keep them lactating, producing milk meant for their offspring and then kills them off after they are “spent.”
The dairy industry is more frightening than any Halloween nightmare.
Luckily. Our local supermarkets offer a selection of plant-based milks, cheeses, and ice creams, a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. And the dairy industry reporting slumping sales is just the treat we need.
Tyson Dasher
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.