Letter: The school system needs to be torn-down and rebuilt

Our entire school system needs to be torn-down and rebuilt with the Liberals removed altogether. The School's Curriculum itself is corrupt with things like Common Core, and Ethnic Studies, Transsexual-Acceptance, and History Lessons which are biased against America's expansion into North America, and demonizes our American Civilization of the North American Continent.
It's not JUST teachers and instructors going rogue (what is often true), it is the entire mindset of the school system to mold the kids, and shape the community to one mindset: theirs.
The School System itself needs to be taken down and rebuilt, without the Liberal Mindset and without the manipulations.
Richard Loyal French
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!