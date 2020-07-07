Letter: The school system needs to be torn-down and rebuilt
View Comments

Letter: The school system needs to be torn-down and rebuilt

Our entire school system needs to be torn-down and rebuilt with the Liberals removed altogether. The School's Curriculum itself is corrupt with things like Common Core, and Ethnic Studies, Transsexual-Acceptance, and History Lessons which are biased against America's expansion into North America, and demonizes our American Civilization of the North American Continent.

It's not JUST teachers and instructors going rogue (what is often true), it is the entire mindset of the school system to mold the kids, and shape the community to one mindset: theirs.

The School System itself needs to be taken down and rebuilt, without the Liberal Mindset and without the manipulations.

Richard Loyal French

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Mask mandate

Two days after masks were mandated in Pima County I was shopping at a large well know grocery chain. At the entrance was a very large sign inf…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News