Many people argue that the Second Amendment should not be changed because it was part of the original Constitution. I don't think the Founding Fathers envisioned that it should be etched in stone for all time. To emphasize this point, here are some words written by Thomas Jefferson over 240 years ago:

“I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions,

but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind.

As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times.

We might as well require a man to wear still the coat which fitted him when a boy as a civilized society to remain ever under the regimen of their barbarous ancestors.”

"Barbarous Ancestors", indeed.

Sam Page

SaddleBrooke