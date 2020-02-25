Letter: The SECURE Act is not McSally's

The author of the piece regarding the SECURE Act which appeared in the Feb 12th edition was very misleading in stating McSally provided strong leadership in supporting this vital legislation when all she did was vote for it along with 70 other senators.
This Act was introduced in congress as HR 1994 in March 2019 by Democrat Richard Neal, chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means. The Act passed congress in May 2019 and was stalled in the Senate until the Senate attached it to the appropriations and tax extender bills that passed in December the day after Trump was impeached!
Sorry, Martha, you can't take credit for this either.
Ray Suttles
Northeast side
