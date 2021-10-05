Letter: The Selfie Senator

Arizona has sent such consequential people to Congress as Mo Udall, Barry Goldwater, Carl Hayden, and John McCain. But now we have Kyrsten Sinema, the Selfie Senator, who disdains even the minimal accountability of stating where she stands, and why, on urgent issues including investment in infrastructure and jobs, addressing climate change, and protecting our right to vote. She left Washington this week, in the middle of critical negotiations with the White House, to hobnob with corporate donors in Phoenix. One of her “insiders” was quoted in the New York Times saying: “When she leaves in the middle of something and says, ‘I got stuff to do,’ it’s because she has plans. Sometimes, she’s just more interested in training for an Ironman.” We need someone who understands the gravity of our national situation and pays attention to her job of promoting the public welfare and representing Arizonans.
Jeff Anderson
Foothills
