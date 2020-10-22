 Skip to main content
Letter: The shoe fits
Today’s Conservatives, at least those who still support Trump/Pence, are toxic, incompetent, embarrassing. Such adjectives should never have to be associated with any office holder or voter. But the shoe fits. Incredibly non-astute, Trump plays them pitch-perfect.

Today’s Conservatives are proudly racist, or they excuse and explain away systemic racism. They flaunt a bizarre infatuation with AK-47s and AR-15s, and dream of a society where citizens freely walk into a church, bar, school, airport, concert, construction site, neighborhood, or office brandishing “make my day” weaponry. At our Mexican border, they turn a blind eye toward and even champion state-sponsored child abuse. They politicize science, including medical science. Those who claim to be followers of Christ especially have displaced the faith with a noxious and false ideology.

Today’s Conservatives should never be entrusted with the responsibilities of leadership.

Ron Rude

West side

