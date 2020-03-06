Letter: The show goes on

A man who posed as a successful real estate developer is responsible for leading our country through a global health crisis during the fastest stock crash in U.S. history, with an economy wobbling on calamity. The worldwide killer virus has exposed the woeful hollowness of the Trump administration’s management team highlighting “acting” secretaries with little to no experience. Shockingly, boarding on delinquency, there is nobody answering the phone at crisis national health offices, due to deep Trump budget cuts. This administration is wholly unprepared for an epic health disaster of colossal proportions.
The entire Republican party is now laid bare in its quest for a profit before lives, all while Republican ideology runs headlong into reality. The President’s daily lies can no longer override truth. Changing the narrative will not fix this problem. An indelible global spotlight is on the White House and the man who lives there, that is when he is not golfing.
Jerry Wilkerson
SaddleBrooke
