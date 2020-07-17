Letter: The sick and dead can't help the economy

Trump supporters, what is it that I am missing? It is a fact that wearing masks will reduce the spread of the virus and help get more people participating in the economy, yet you refuse to do so. Your president has to bribe states to force schools to open, yet must change current CDC guidelines that will cause schools to open less safety--- and you are OK with this.
What is it that you have yet to figure out? Those who get sick from the virus do not spend as much money (unless you include health care expenses) and/or are not able to work; therefore, they cannot help the economy improve.
Again, it is a fact that many who get sick will die; and if you haven’t figured this out yet, dead people cannot help the economy because they are dead. Think about it, please!
Craig Whaley
Northwest side
