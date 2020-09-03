 Skip to main content
Letter: THE SKY IS FALLING! THE SKY IS FALLING!
Chicken Little made his presence known at the Republican party convention. Constant fear mongering rhetoric permeated the entire abysmal proceeding. Not much to brag about with this adnministration's accomplishments. Rather, trying to scare Americans with lies and gross exaggerations. Doesn't our national anthem refer to the "home of the brave"? We will see if that mantle still applies in America after November 3rd. We will know then what this country really is.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

